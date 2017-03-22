Ada Residents Angry Over Water Price

TENSION IS brewing high at the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region between a water supplying company in the area, VICO Ventures and residents over a 100 percent hike in the price of water. The Assembly Members of the Ada West District Assembly had been battling with the management of the water company over the increase in the sale of water from GHa .05p to GHa .10p per bucket.

