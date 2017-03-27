Accra Mayor inspects desilting of drains along flood prone areas
The new Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, and a delegation of government officials on Friday toured key areas in the metropolis notorious for flooding during heavy rains. The Greater Accra Region Minister, Ishmael Ashietey, Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives and officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation were part of the delegation that toured the flood-prone areas in a bid to access dredging works ongoing at selected drains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC