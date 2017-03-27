Accra Mayor inspects desilting of drains along flood prone areas

The new Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, and a delegation of government officials on Friday toured key areas in the metropolis notorious for flooding during heavy rains. The Greater Accra Region Minister, Ishmael Ashietey, Members of Parliament, District Chief Executives and officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation were part of the delegation that toured the flood-prone areas in a bid to access dredging works ongoing at selected drains.

