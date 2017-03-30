Access to Law School an immense probl...

Access to Law School an immense problem; expansion needed - Deputy A-G-designate

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister-designate for Justice, Mr. Godfred Dame says there is urgent need to expand access to legal education in the country. Answering questions before the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the private legal practitioner said access to legal education has been an immense problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC