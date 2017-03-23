2 students dead, 11 admitted in suspe...

2 students dead, 11 admitted in suspected Meningitis at Bawku

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Two students in Bawku are reported dead from a suspected case of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis , while eleven are on admission at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital. The two deceased were second-year science students of the Bawku Senior High School, and the Bawku Senior High Technical School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC