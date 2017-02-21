Wind energy project to be established...

Wind energy project to be established to generate 75 megawatts power

22 hrs ago

Emerging Markets Power-Ghana, , a company that is into wind energy production, is to establish a wind farm to generate 75 megawatts of power at Osudoku in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region. The project seeks to contribute to renewable energy generation to help ease the country's prevailing power challenges.

Chicago, IL

