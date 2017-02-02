We'll introduce technology to reduce delay in cargo clearance - Ofori-Asiamah
The Transport Minister-designate says government would introduce technology at the Tema and Takoradi Ports to reduce the delay in cargo clearance. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah lamented about the time and cost incurred by companies in the clearance of their goods promising to fix the challenges.
