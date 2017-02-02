We'll introduce technology to reduce ...

We'll introduce technology to reduce delay in cargo clearance - Ofori-Asiamah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Transport Minister-designate says government would introduce technology at the Tema and Takoradi Ports to reduce the delay in cargo clearance. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah lamented about the time and cost incurred by companies in the clearance of their goods promising to fix the challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC