We'll close down unlicensed fuel stations - " GNFS

Owners of fuel stations operating without permits in the Brong Ahafo Region will soon be arrested and prosecuted, the Ghana National Fire Service has assured. The warning came from the acting Fire Service commander for Atebubu-Amantin, ADO1 Francis Tetteh, in an interview with Accra News Saturday February 25. He reminded fuel station operators of their obligations under the Ghana National Fire Service Act of 1997, Act 537, requiring them to apply for and obtain a fire certificate and permit prior to opening such stations.

