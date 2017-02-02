We will step in if Parliament fails t...

We will step in if Parliament fails to investigate Ayariga bribery claim - CHRAJ

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice says it is ready to investigate the alleged bribery allegation in Parliament if its leadership fails in that regard. CHRAJ boss Joseph Akanjoluer Whittal said the Commission wants the Speaker to independently probe the matter, adding they would step in if nothing is done to unravel the the truth about the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC