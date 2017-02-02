We will step in if Parliament fails to investigate Ayariga bribery claim - CHRAJ
The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice says it is ready to investigate the alleged bribery allegation in Parliament if its leadership fails in that regard. CHRAJ boss Joseph Akanjoluer Whittal said the Commission wants the Speaker to independently probe the matter, adding they would step in if nothing is done to unravel the the truth about the matter.
