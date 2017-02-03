Vitol claims first for gas offshore G...

Vitol claims first for gas offshore Ghana

The christening of a floating production platform in Ghana could mark the dawn of a new era from its natural resource economy, energy company Vitol said. Representatives from Vitol and its counterparts helping with the development of offshore gas fields joined Ghanaian President Emeritus John Agyekum Kufuor in christening a floating production, storage and offloading vessel that now bears his name.

