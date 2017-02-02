Vetting live: 'We can't afford to let the railway sector die' - Joe Ghartey
Tema East MP, Titus Glover started the question and answer session. He asked the nominee what he will do to ensure that the Boakra inland port is connected to the Tema and Takoradi ports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC