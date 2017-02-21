UPDATE 1-Ghana President Akufo-Addo says economy is in a "bad way"

ACCRA, Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address the economy was in a "bad way" but he would press ahead with a plan to create jobs, cut the budget deficit and improve sustainable agriculture. Akufo-Addo told parliament on Tuesday a three-year International Monetary Fund programme to stabilise national finances had failed to meet its objectives, and he placed the blame squarely on the government he defeated in elections in December.

