UPDATE 1-Ghana President Akufo-Addo says economy is in a "bad way"

ACCRA, Feb 21 Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of the nation address the economy was in a "bad way" but he would press ahead with a plan to create jobs, cut the budget deficit and improve sustainable agriculture. Akufo-Addo told parliament on Tuesday a three-year International Monetary Fund programme to stabilise national finances had failed to meet its objectives, and he placed the blame squarely on the government he defeated in elections in December.

Chicago, IL

