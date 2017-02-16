U/West House of Chiefs president elected Council of State rep

Richard Babini Kanton IV, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, has been elected as the region's representative on the Council of State. Kanton, 59, polled 13 out of the total number of 22 delegates who took part in the elections held at the Upper West regional office of the Electoral Commission, beating two other contenders; 34-year-old Abubakari Sadik Muhasseni, who got 7 votes, and Naa Jamaa Matara II, who also obtained 2 votes.

