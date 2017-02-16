U/West House of Chiefs president elected Council of State rep
Richard Babini Kanton IV, President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, has been elected as the region's representative on the Council of State. Kanton, 59, polled 13 out of the total number of 22 delegates who took part in the elections held at the Upper West regional office of the Electoral Commission, beating two other contenders; 34-year-old Abubakari Sadik Muhasseni, who got 7 votes, and Naa Jamaa Matara II, who also obtained 2 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC