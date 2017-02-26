Two new police hospitals to be constructed in Sunyani and Bolgatanga
President Nana Akufo-Addo at the 2016 annual WASSA of the Ghana Police Service Government is to build two police hospitals, one in Sunyani and the other in Bolgatanga to take care of the health needs of officers in the northern part of Ghana. The two hospitals, when complete, will complement the work of the only police hospital located in Accra which has posed serious challenges of accessibility for personnel living in other parts of the country.
