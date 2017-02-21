Two Highway robber arrested at Funsi

Two of three robbers who attacked and robbed a market vehicle at Bawiesebelle near Tumu in the Sissala East District have been arrested at Funsi in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region. The two according to Balu Mohammed, were arrested upon a tip off and have since been identified by some of the victims who hail from the area.

