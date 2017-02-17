Twin-city to have off dock container ...

Twin-city to have off dock container terminal

15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The first phase of the off dock Container Terminal being constructed by Ibistek Limited in partnership with the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority would start receiving cargo and containers by the end of March. The 350 million- dollar project funded by Cal Bank is also to help decongest the Takoradi Port and create space for some expansion works within the facility by the GPHA.

