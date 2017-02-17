Tullow expands scholarship scheme in ...

Tullow expands scholarship scheme in local universities

GhanaWeb

Tullow Oil Ghana, an oil exploration and production company, has expanded its annual scholarship scheme to include more Ghanaians who study in the country's universities. The scheme, which formerly sponsored a few students to further their education abroad, now includes students who desire to acquire higher education in the country's universities.

Chicago, IL

