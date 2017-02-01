Too late to renegotiate Power Compact - US
The US government has served notice to the government of Ghana that it is too late to renegotiate the Millennium Compact. Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo announced during his vetting that the Akufo-Addo-led administration wants to take a second look at the Compact which was agreed with the previous National Democratic Congress government.
