Tigo Ghana deploys DC-HSPA+ solution, report says

16 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Millicom Ghana is set to deploy dual carrier HSPA+ technology across Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions, BizTechAfrica reports. The deployment is expected to double downlink transmission speeds for Tigo's 3G customers, while improved clarity on voice calls is also anticipated.

