Tigo calls for stakeholders collaboration to protect children online

Mobile Network Operator,tiGo, has called on stakeholders in the telecom sector to help make the Internet a safer and better place, especially for children and young adults in Ghana. Speaking at a stakeholders' forum organised by J-Initiative, as part of Safer Internet Day, tiGo's Director for Corporate Affairs, Ms Gifty Bingley, emphasised the importance of connectivity and accessibility in the education and development of children.

