Tertiary students to stop paying for ...

Tertiary students to stop paying for utilities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The government has expressed its intention to abolish the payment of utilities by students in tertiary institutions, the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, has said. Additionally, he said, the government would increase the amount given out in loans under the students loan scheme and streamline its administration to enhance easy recovery of the loans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC