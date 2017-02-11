Stop politicising fisheries challenges - Fisherfolk to gov't
Fishermen and fishing groups across the country have unanimously agreed to resist any move by government to politicize solutions to the many challenges confronting the sector. They say the combination of factors that have bedevilled the sector over the past two decades needs no interference from political hands particularly with dealing with people who break fishing laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC