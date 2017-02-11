Stop politicising fisheries challenge...

Stop politicising fisheries challenges - Fisherfolk to gov't

Fishermen and fishing groups across the country have unanimously agreed to resist any move by government to politicize solutions to the many challenges confronting the sector. They say the combination of factors that have bedevilled the sector over the past two decades needs no interference from political hands particularly with dealing with people who break fishing laws.

