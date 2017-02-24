SONA: 'Akufo-Addo's address did not m...

SONA: 'Akufo-Addo's address did not match promises' - Minority

The Minority National Democratic Congress Caucus in Parliament has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's maiden State of the Nation Address did not match the promises he made during the 2016 elections. The address took a little over an hour, and the NDC Caucus said the President "hid behind the brevity" to avoid touching on many critical and vital sectors.

