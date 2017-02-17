Social Employers' vision must concern...

Social Employers' vision must concern all workers - ICU

GhanaWeb

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union , Mr Solomon Kotei says the vision of the employer must remain notable to all workers, especially when they want to remain in employment. He said: "The mission, vision and value of the employer should be bound in the hearts of every worker to ensure that their employer succeeds and stay in business to enable them also benefit in return."

Chicago, IL

