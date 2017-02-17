Social Employers' vision must concern all workers - ICU
The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union , Mr Solomon Kotei says the vision of the employer must remain notable to all workers, especially when they want to remain in employment. He said: "The mission, vision and value of the employer should be bound in the hearts of every worker to ensure that their employer succeeds and stay in business to enable them also benefit in return."
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC