Shell expands its services in Kumasi

Shell expands its services in Kumasi

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Vivo Energy Ghana, the award-winning company behind the Shell brand in Ghana, has re-opened its Sunyani Bekwae station with additional exciting offerings in its ever-expanding network in Kumasi. This is the second Shell station to bring the global fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken to Kumasi residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,860,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC