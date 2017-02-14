Shell expands its services in Kumasi
Vivo Energy Ghana, the award-winning company behind the Shell brand in Ghana, has re-opened its Sunyani Bekwae station with additional exciting offerings in its ever-expanding network in Kumasi. This is the second Shell station to bring the global fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken to Kumasi residents.
