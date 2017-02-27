Serial bank robbers busted

The Community One District Police in Tema, the Greater Accra Region, have apprehended three suspected robbers including a female, who allegedly focus on robbing unsuspecting bank customers. The suspects, Prince Oware, 32; Azis Mohammed, 30 and Afia Serwaa Okyere, 36, are all residents of Pokuase, near Accra.

