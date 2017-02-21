Sekondi-Takoradi Inland Clearing Depo...

Sekondi-Takoradi Inland Clearing Depot almost complete

About 95 percent of work on the first phase of the Inland Clearing Depot in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region has been completed. It is expected that work on the $65 million project, otherwise known as the Takoradi Container Terminal , will be completed by August this year.

