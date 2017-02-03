Seat of gov't remains Flagstaff House - Eugene Arhin

Seat of gov't remains Flagstaff House...

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, has stated that the government has not changed the name of the seat of the Presidency from the Flagstaff House to Jubilee House contrary to rumours making the rounds. No change Mr Arhin who spoke to the Daily Graphic made reference to the main gate to the House on the Liberation Road which still bears the inscription of Flagstaff House, and said should there be any such change, a formal process would be initiated and the good people of Ghana duly informed through the media.

