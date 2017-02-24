SADA, Rasmal Group sign $800m deal to...

SADA, Rasmal Group sign $800m deal to help transform savannah zone

The Rasmal Invest Group of Morocco has signed an agreement with the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority to invest a minimum of $800 million into three projects in the savannah zone of the country. The three projects - the Tamale Teaching Hospital, the Buipe Inland Port and the Kintampo Tourism Cluster - form part of SADA's master plan which will serve as a blueprint to the transformation of the zone.

Chicago, IL

