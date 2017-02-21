SACNDAL: Newly constructed Cape Coast...

SACNDAL: Newly constructed Cape Coast Stadium ROTS just nine months after construction

Ghana has been rocked by a scandal of the newly-constructed state-of-the-art stadium rotting away, just NINE MONTHS after its completion as the lush green grass has turned yellow and grey depicting a complete neglect of the facility. The Cape Coast Stadium, which was commissioned in May last year amid pomp and pageantry, has now become a major source of shame for the country with the facility in an embarrassing and deteriorating state.

Chicago, IL

