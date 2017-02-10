Road crash claims 8 lives, leaves 21 in critical condition
Eight people on Saturday lost their lives in a horrific road crash that occurred at Ewusie Joe in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region. The crash also left 21 people in critical condition according to Superintendent Richard Appiah, the Regional Director of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC