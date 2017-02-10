Road crash claims 8 lives, leaves 21 ...

Road crash claims 8 lives, leaves 21 in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Eight people on Saturday lost their lives in a horrific road crash that occurred at Ewusie Joe in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region. The crash also left 21 people in critical condition according to Superintendent Richard Appiah, the Regional Director of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC