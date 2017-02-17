Richard Commey vows to annex World Ti...

Richard Commey vows to annex World Title by end of 2017

Ghana's Lightweight boxer, Richard Oblitey Commey, is set to take on Belgian Hedi Slimani for the World Boxing Council International Silver Lightweight Title. The bout organised by Streetwise Promotions and Errol Hawks Sports Management forms part of activities marking Ghana's 60 years Independence Day Anniversary Celebration.

Chicago, IL

