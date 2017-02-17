Richard Commey vows to annex World Title by end of 2017
Ghana's Lightweight boxer, Richard Oblitey Commey, is set to take on Belgian Hedi Slimani for the World Boxing Council International Silver Lightweight Title. The bout organised by Streetwise Promotions and Errol Hawks Sports Management forms part of activities marking Ghana's 60 years Independence Day Anniversary Celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC