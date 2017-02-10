Return home after your studies to bui...

Return home after your studies to build nation - Kufuor urges Ghanaians abroad

Read more: GhanaWeb

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaian students in Singapore to return home after their studies with the knowledge they have acquired and fresh ideas to contribute to the development of Ghana. He said Singapore, which passes as one of ideal states, provided them with huge opportunities to learn and gather experiences that would help accelerate the development of Ghana.

Chicago, IL

