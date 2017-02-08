Retrieval of State assets: We don't fear trask force - Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Mr Joseph Ade Coker has called the bluff of a task force empowered by the Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare to retrieve all properties including vehicles in possession of former government officials. He maintains that nobody in the past administration is afraid of the government taskforce and therefore will not be intimidated by acts of hooliganism being exhibited by members of the team in the name of retrieving property.

