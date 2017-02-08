Retrieval of State assets: We don't f...

Retrieval of State assets: We don't fear trask force - Ade Coker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Mr Joseph Ade Coker has called the bluff of a task force empowered by the Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare to retrieve all properties including vehicles in possession of former government officials. He maintains that nobody in the past administration is afraid of the government taskforce and therefore will not be intimidated by acts of hooliganism being exhibited by members of the team in the name of retrieving property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,391 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC