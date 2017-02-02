Referendum On New Regions For 2018

Referendum On New Regions For 2018

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Minister-designate for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe on Monday told the Appointments Committee that President Akufo-Addo will soon put in place a Commission of Enquiry to look at how new regions would be created out of the Western, Brong Ahafo, Northern and Volta Regions. He said the Commission would do broad consultations with chiefs, opinion leaders, professionals, land demarcation experts, political parties and members of the general public before those regions would be created.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Fort Hood
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,499,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC