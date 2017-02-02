Referendum On New Regions For 2018
The Minister-designate for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe on Monday told the Appointments Committee that President Akufo-Addo will soon put in place a Commission of Enquiry to look at how new regions would be created out of the Western, Brong Ahafo, Northern and Volta Regions. He said the Commission would do broad consultations with chiefs, opinion leaders, professionals, land demarcation experts, political parties and members of the general public before those regions would be created.
