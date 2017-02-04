Rebecca Launches Kufuor Ship - Daily Guide Africa
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo yesterday launched the Floating Production and Storage Offloading vessel, John Agyekum Kufuor, at the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore. The vessel, named after former President John Agyekum Kufuor, will operate in the Offshore Cape Three Points oilfields in the Western Region.
