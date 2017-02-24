'Rawlings for NDC Chair' posters pop up
Posters of former President Jerry John Rawlings have popped up announcing him as the preferred candidate to chair his own party, the National Democratic Congress , so as to restore its values of integrity, probity and accountability. It is not clear who are behind the posters, which come with a picture of Mr Rawlings, with the inscription: "Papa J for National Chairman.
