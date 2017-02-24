'Rawlings for NDC Chair' posters pop up

'Rawlings for NDC Chair' posters pop up

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Posters of former President Jerry John Rawlings have popped up announcing him as the preferred candidate to chair his own party, the National Democratic Congress , so as to restore its values of integrity, probity and accountability. It is not clear who are behind the posters, which come with a picture of Mr Rawlings, with the inscription: "Papa J for National Chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC