Publish names of those you've retrieved cars from - Dr. Apaak

21 hrs ago

Following claims by members of the missing state cars recovery task force, that they have retrieved 25 of the so called cars from officials of the past government, Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak, NDC Member of Parliament for Builsa South, has challenged the task force to publish the names of those they have retrieved the cars from if indeed the claim is true. Apart from that, the MP also said the task force should also publish what positions the officials held, the make of the cars and the numbers of the cars.

Chicago, IL

