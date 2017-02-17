Promasidor Ghana Limited awards key d...

Promasidor Ghana Limited awards key distributors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of two market leading products, 0nga and Cowbell over the weekend honored its key distributors at the annual Promasidor distributors' awards night. The awards ceremony, which was hosted at the Plush Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, was preceded by a conference for all the distributors to discuss the strategies for the year 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC