Power supply: Ghana owes Cote d'Ivoire $60m

IT has emerged that Ghana owes Cote d'Ivoire $60million as at the end of December 2016 for power purchased. Despite this, government sent a delegation to that country which successfully negotiated an increase in power supply to minimise the impact of rolling power cuts - 'dumsor' - during the recent shutdown of Floating Storage and Offloading vessel Kwame Nkrumah.

