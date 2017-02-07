Police have failed; we'll mobilise an...

Police have failed; we'll mobilise and defend ourselves - NDC

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Sidi Abubakar has called for the arrest and prosecution of Kwame Baffour aka Abronye DC, the Brong Ahafo regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party , for mobilizing and invading homes of individuals to seize vehicles he [Abronye DC] claims are state vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,638,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC