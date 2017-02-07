Police have failed; we'll mobilise and defend ourselves - NDC

National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress , Sidi Abubakar has called for the arrest and prosecution of Kwame Baffour aka Abronye DC, the Brong Ahafo regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party , for mobilizing and invading homes of individuals to seize vehicles he [Abronye DC] claims are state vehicles.

