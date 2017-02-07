Police arrest 14 NPP supporters over ...

Police arrest 14 NPP supporters over Old Fadama clash

19 hrs ago

The Police have arrested 14 supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party who are allegedly responsible for the violent clash at Old Fadama in Accra Sunday. Predominantly of Dagomba descent, the men were said to have visited machete wounds on their colleagues in an attempt to take over leadership of the area.

Chicago, IL

