PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko leave to face B...

PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko leave to face Berekum Chelsea determined to break jinx against

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

Asante Kotoko left Kumasi on Saturday morning to Berekum to face Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League Week Two fixture. The Porcupine Warriors are determined to break the jinx at the Golden City Park where they have been without a win in almost a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan 19 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC