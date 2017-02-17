Pete Edochie, Kalybos, Mcbrown, other...

Pete Edochie, Kalybos, Mcbrown, others visit Rawlings

Casts of Kofas Media and Miracle Wave International yet-to-be-shot movie have paid a courtesy call on the former president, Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge office on Friday, February 17. The team led by Kofi Asamoah, boss of Kofas Media included actors like Pete Edochie from Nigeria, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Joselyn Dumas, Kalybos, Martha Ankomah, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Ahuofe Patri, Funny Face, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Zynnell Zuh, Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, Kojo Rana, Fella Makafui and others who visited the former president of the Republic of Ghana.

