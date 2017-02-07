Pay us new allowance - NASPA
The National Service Personnel Association of the Greater Accra Region has given government seven days to pay the new, approved allowance or face their wrath. Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the President of NASPA Greater Accra, Kwadwo Danquah, said the current government acted in bad faith after agreeing to the increment.
