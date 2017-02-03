Parliament bribery scandal: Anti-corr...

Parliament bribery scandal: Anti-corruption group criticises Joe Ghartey's selection

Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition says former Attorney-General, Joe Ghartey should not have been appointed to chair parliament's ad-hoc committee on the alleged bribery scandal. Executive Secretary Beauty Emefa Nartey tells Joy News the Member of Parliament for Essikado could have been a member but not a chair.

