Open letter to Education Minister
Dear Honourable Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh: Re: The Accreditation Challenges in Transnational Educational Ecology: The Ghanaian Experience We wish to congratulate you on your appointment as the Minister of Education for the Republic of Ghana. We hope your appointment infuses new perspectives and strategies into the administration of education in Ghana, especially in higher education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC