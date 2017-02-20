NPP youth warn MP over DCE appointment
The Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Tano North District of the Brong Ahafo region has issued a stern warning to the Member of Parliament for the area, Freda Prempeh not to interfere in the selection of a DCE for the place. According to the angry Youth, previous appointments had gone to indigenes of Duayaw Nkwanta though there are four zones in the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC