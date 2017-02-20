NPP youth warn MP over DCE appointment

The Youth Wing of the governing New Patriotic Party in the Tano North District of the Brong Ahafo region has issued a stern warning to the Member of Parliament for the area, Freda Prempeh not to interfere in the selection of a DCE for the place. According to the angry Youth, previous appointments had gone to indigenes of Duayaw Nkwanta though there are four zones in the district.

