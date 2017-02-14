NPP Tema East accuses Ishmael Ashitey...

NPP Tema East accuses Ishmael Ashitey of imposing relative as MCE

The Tema East branch of the New Patriotic Party has accused the party's Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ishmael Ashitey of attempting to impose his relative on them as the Municipal Chief Executive . The constituency party executives at a press conference in Tema Monday said the imposition of Ben Ashitey as the next MCE would be unhealthy for the party's political fortune.

