NPP Government is useless - Kwaku Boahen

A Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress , Kwaku Boahen has slammed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for superitending over lawlessness. He blamed what he described as the acts of lawlessness happening under the watch of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Ghanaians who wasted their votes during the 2016 General Elections.

