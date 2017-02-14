NPP Government is useless - Kwaku Boahen
A Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress , Kwaku Boahen has slammed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for superitending over lawlessness. He blamed what he described as the acts of lawlessness happening under the watch of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Ghanaians who wasted their votes during the 2016 General Elections.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan 19
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
