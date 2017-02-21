No herbal medicine cures HIV /AIDS - GAC
Dr. Angela El-Adas, Director General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, has stated that the Commission did not have the financial capacity to conduct experiments on drugs that would permanently cure HIV and AIDS. She noted that though various quarters within the traditional and religious circles had proclaimed one cure or the other for the epidemic, these allegations could not be substantiated in the research institutions in the country, adding, "We are yet to find any cure for the disease".
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC